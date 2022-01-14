CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) : Illinois racked up $1.38 billion in Cannabis revenue and Champaign Dispensary nuEra is feeling that high.
According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, the $1.38 billion is more than double the total from 2020. Alex Carretto, the the nuEra Campustown General Manager, tells WAND their growth is rapid and it's only up from there. "We've been growing each month, so each month is getting better for us, with the new year we're looking for Spring semester coming, with the students and everything coming back." He says it's not only students but the rest of the community is contributing to their widespread success.
Recreational sales hit a record high in December 2021. Sales hit $138 millions just that month. Carretto says those record high numbers come mainly out of more curiosity regarding the benefits of Cannabis. "The pandemic has a lot to do with it. People are looking for alternative medicine and you know they've kind of leaned on cannabis for that," and many are leaning on nuEra as well.
nuEra dispensaries are exploding across the state, Carretto says nuEra is doing fantastic numbers as a company, "revenue has grown by 44%" in 2021. He mentions as more adult-use dispensaries open up across the area, "it's going to be more accessible, numbers will keep growing."
Cannabis was legalized in Illinois on January 1st, 2021. With it's proven success in the state, nuEra says it's an ever growing industry. "We just want to expand, cover as much of the state as possible and provide the best services we can." Carretto says," It's really exciting to be in an industry that's fresh brand new and just being able to see it grow and just see it rise, rise and rise."
State law requires 25% of Marijuana tax dollars to go to programs aimed at helping people with legal aid, youth development and prison re-entry.
