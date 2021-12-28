WATSON, Ill. (WAND) - Two juveniles are in custody in connection a Monday armed robbery in Watson.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at about 7:39 p.m. Monday reporting the crime, which happened in the area of 1100th Avenue and 1200th Street in rural Watson. A "Be on the Lookout (BOLO)" alert was issued for the suspects and the vehicle.
According to the victim, she was flagged down by a stationary vehicle before individuals approached demanding cash and other items. The victim left the scene with no further incident.
At about 12:29 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office was working with Effingham police to respond to a fight in progress on North Keller Drive. While authorities responded, a vehicle fled the area and was seen by an Effingham County deputy moving southbound. Authorities said the vehicle matched the description from the armed robbery, and when deputies conducted an investigative stop, individuals matching the description were found, along with a firearm and meth, in the vehicle.
The first juvenile is charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice. The second juvenile faces charges of possession of meth (less than 5 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful sale or delivery of firearms and obstructing justice.
"This is another great example of how well the city officers and the county deputies work and communicate with one another," said Sheriff Paul Kuhns. "Through their actions two illegally owned firearms were removed from dangerous hands and taken off of our streets.”
An investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Authorities noted there are more charges expected for "other, unnamed individuals." They said an additional firearm was seized during the investigation.
The case has been referred to the Effingham County State's Attorney's Office for prosecution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.