MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple Macon County buildings will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to winter weather.
Closures include the Macon County Courthouse, Macon County Office Building, Macon County Law Enforcement Center, Macon County Health Department, Macon County Animal Shelter and the Macon County Highway Department.
Macon County and other areas of central Illinois are expected to see heavy snow when the winter storm arrives.
