SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Earlier this week, Springfield police recognized officers for outstanding work in the 2019 calendar year.
The annual Police Meritorious Awards were held in several small ceremonies Monday. A total of fourteen officers were recognized for the highest Springfield Police Department awards.
The newest award, the Life Saving Award, was created in 2020 and goes to any officers who save or attempt to save a victim from imminent death while disregarding their own personal safety. This inaugural recipients were Officers Nick Renfro and Juan Resendez, who in early October rushed to save a pastor from a burning home after a speeding car crashed into it.
The 2019 William Herndon Award, which goes to plain clothes officers who perform a distinguished act of police work, went to Detectives Michael Brown, Ryan Irwin and Justin Spaid.
The 2019 Silver Suarez Award, which goes to uniform officers who perform a distinguished act of police work, went to Officers Burton Brown, Trevor Cordery, J.D. Pickett, Tamara Russell and Taylor Sullivan.
The 2019 Porter Williams Award, which goes to any officer who performs a distinguished act of bravery and heroism, went to Officers Timy Day and Charles Peters, along with former Springfield Police Officer Zach Boyle.
The Field Operations Officer of the Year award is presented to one of the four Officer of the Quarter recipients for the last calendar year. This person is selected by their peers, the uniform officers in the Field Operations Division. The 2019 winner is Officer Jason Oliver.
"The Springfield Police Department commends these officers, as well as every officer in the department, for their daily hard work and dedication to the City of Springfield," a press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.