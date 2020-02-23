SPRINGFIELD (WAND) - A man is dead after police found him unresponsive in a public restroom.
A concerned citizen notified the Springfield Police Department around 12:49 a.m Sunday that there was a man inside the first floor Municipal Center East men's bathroom who was not responding.
Police immediately responded and found the man inside a locked stall unresponsive.
SPD forced their way into the stall and tried assisting the man who had apparently asphyxiated himself.
The Springfield Fire Department arrived and confirmed he was dead shortly after.
There are no signs of foul play. The victim's identity is not released at this time.