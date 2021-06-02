SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they found a suspect with drugs, cash and a gun in a Springfield traffic stop.
On Tuesday, police had obtained a search warrant for an address in the 1100 block of Oakdale Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation. Officers said they saw 37-year-old Lorenzo Moore leave the residence and a traffic stop was conducted a 25th Street and Manor Avenue.
According to a press release from law enforcement, a search of Moore's vehicle revealed about 468 grams of ecstasy pills, 35 grams of cannabis, $1,612 in cash, a digital scale, ammunition and a Taurus .22 caliber handgun.
Moore was charged by Sangamon County prosecutors with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with no FOID card and violation of bail bond. His bail is set at $400,000.
Police said at the time of Moore's arrest, he was out of jail on bond from a previous situation that led to charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers a (217)788-8427.
