DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man slashed tires on nearly two dozen Decatur cars Sunday night, police said.
Officers said the damage happened in the 100 block of E. Merchant St. and in the 100 block of E. Prairie Ave. Travis C. Stewart, 36, is accused of slashing tires on at least 20 cars parked on the roadway.
Police reported heading to both locations and hearing from car owners whose vehicles had damaged tires. One witness along Merchant Street told authorities they watched the suspect walking along the west side of vehicles, bending down and puncturing tires with something "shiny".
Officers arrested Stewart at about 10:04 p.m Sunday at 700 E. Prairie Ave. At the time of his arrest, police said Stewart had two active warrants in Macon County for criminal damage to state supported property and criminal damage.
Stewart used spray paint to damage the Decatur Police Department headquarters, the Macon County Courthouse, Heritage Behavioral Health Center and Decatur Bicycle Shop in August 2019. He pleaded guilty to charges in December 2019 and was placed on 24 months of probation.
Authorities said Stewart also flattened a Macon County squad car tire with a knife on Jan. 13, 2020. A warrant for his arrest was issued for this charge in June.
Stewart is charged with 14 preliminary counts, including charges of criminal damage to property and criminal damage to government property. He is held Monday on no bond in Macon County, per inmate records.
