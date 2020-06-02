JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Suspects broke into and burglarized a Jacksonville Walmart, authorities said.
Jacksonville police said they received a report at 11:44 p.m. Monday about a possible burglary at the store, which is located at 1941 W. Morton Ave. They discovered suspects broke a door on the east side of the store while it was closed.
The suspects stole several items and fled, per a press release from police.
Officers said they pursued a maroon Chevrolet Impala that was speeding from the store and tried to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle did not yield to emergency lights and sirens.
Police said they found it abandoned in the 200 block of Caldwell St. Items believed to have been stolen from Walmart were recovered.
Officers have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (217)479-4630 or Crime Stoppers at (217)243-7300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.