DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman who police said repeatedly stole from Walmart in Decatur is behind bars.
Officers said they caught Latasha Birden, 30, at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday trying to leave the Maryland Street Walmart with items she admitted to not paying for. They said her cart had in it a flat-screen TV and grocery items valued at $344.54 in total.
An asset protection official told police Birden stole from the same Walmart multiple times previously during the summer. The alleged past thefts were on May 24, June 12 and earlier in the day Tuesday, according to sworn statements.
Police said the suspect came into the store with a man on May 24. Both of them are accused of taking groceries to a self-checkout lane and only scanning some items before leaving without paying for any of them. Statements said Birden was alone for the other three theft attempts.
In total, Birden is accused of attempting to steal over $2,000 worth of merchandise. She’s charged with four counts of retail theft.
Her total bail is set at $12,000 in Macon County. She has a past conviction for larceny on her record.