URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A student involving a staff member at Thomas Paine Elementary School and a student led to parents being notified, per school officials.
Principal Delores Lloyd sent out a letter, The News-Gazette reports, saying "(The Department of Children and Family Services) was contacted regarding the manner in which a staff member responded to a student". Details of what exactly happened are not clear Thursday night.
Lloyd said it happened Wednesday morning "during arrival where students wait to be dismissed to the classrooms prior to the teachers' contractual day beginning". Several students were witnesses, and each has been interviewed by her and other district officials.
The News-Gazette attempted to reach DCFS, along with Lloyd and the Urbana district, for comment and did not immediately hear back. It's unknown who contacted DCFS.
Lloyd was placed on leave in the fall of 2019 as officials investigated a "student safety" situation. A staff member was accused of inappropriate physical contact with a student during recess on the playground. The school notified parents at that time.
Police concluded there was no crime in the 2019 case, but a spokesman told the newspaper at that time it was still determining if criteria for abuse and neglect was met.