DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A private investigator pleaded guilty to public indecency, according to court records.
Rhonda G. Keech was sentenced to one day in prison and received credit for time served as part of plea deal. She must also complete 100 hours of community service and will be on a 12 month supervised release.
Keech, a private investigator, was using a jail interview room to perform sexual acts with a client. The Macon County Sheriff's Department caught her in the act in July 2019.
The inmate, James Jones, 37, hired Keech as a private investigator to conduct an investigation for him. While Keech was visiting the jail, correctional staff allowed Jones and Keech to have direct contact.
Keech was trusted by the staff to meet with the inmate on professional business only. Once officers became suspicious they began monitoring their encounters via video cameras in the room.
The camera is in plan view and both Keech and Jones would have known they were being recorded.