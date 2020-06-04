URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two men accused of committing child sex crimes were indicted in federal court Thursday.
Prosecutors with the office of U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser said 55-year-old James Russian an 45-year-old Caleb Hickman used social media to contact and engage with FBI online covert employees.
Authorities said Russian talked with an adult who claimed to have access to an 8-year-old girl and offered payment to have sex with her. Hickman is accused of communicating with a covert employee posing as a 14-year-old teen. Authorities said Hickman had made arrangements for the minor to come from Champaign to South Bend, Ind., for sexual activity.
Investigators arrested and charged Russian in a criminal complaint on April 24, 2020. Hickman's arrest happened on May 26, 2020.
Russian, who is from Tuscola, is charged with attempted enticement of a child to engage in illegal sexual activity, attempted sexual exploitation of children, attempted sex trafficking of minors and attempted receipt of child pornography. Hickman, who is from Granger, Ind., is charged with attempted enticement of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of children and attempted receipt of child pornography from Feb. 14 to May 26, 2020. Authorities said Hickman committed these crimes in Kankakee and Champaign counties.
Attempted enticement of a minor carries a statutory penalty of 10 years to life in prison. In addition, attempted sexual exploitation would involve a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison, sex trafficking of minors for a child under 14 years of age would mean 15 years to life and attempted receipt of child pornography carries a penalty of five to 20 years behind bars.
The cases are unrelated, prosecutors said. Undercover operations were conducted by the FBI Springfield Division, which was responsible for investigate each case. The FBI Indianapolis Field Office helped with the investigation of Hickman.
