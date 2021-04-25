CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - They are called Prosperity Gardens for a reason... they do more than just provide local produce to Champaign Urbana.
Prosperity Gardens alongside C-U At Home team up with C-U At Work., a program where those experiencing homeless can work at the gardens and help get their life back on track.
Nicole Musumeci, Prosperity Gardens Program Coordinator, says the program is a " a workforce development program" in which they hire individuals from C-U at home, and they get work experience here on the farms.”
Jester Jones is a Kankakee native who moved to Champaign-Urbana. C-U at Home took him in, and within a year, he was able to find a home and get a car. All thanks to his work on the gardens. "It's about being around the right people," Jones tells WAND News.
C-U At Home Members are out on the gardens throughout the week, helping with over 20 different varieties of produce.“Every morning you're going to see us buzzing around here watering weeding.” Musumeci says.
The produce goes to local markets or organizations that combat food insecurity, but Jones says the gardens go beyond than just providing food for the community.
“You had to have a desire to get your life back under control. A lot of people have lost that desire, and that's where we are here at prosperity gardens, We talk to the people and help them with their housing, and different things like that and motivate them.” Jones says regarding the potential working for the gardens brings.
Musumeci says most individuals come into the gardens with a goal in place. Prosperity Gardens just helps the dream come true. "They come here with set goals for themselves goals for employment goals for housing goals for self improvement, and I really look at the garden is just a vehicle for those people to develop them, that within themselves.”
For anyone interested in participating in the gardens, visit their website.
For anyone involved with C-U At Home that would like to participate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.