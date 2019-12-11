DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man whose remains authorities found in an abandoned and burned Danville house has been identified.
According to Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden, the skeletal remains discovered on Oct. 10, 2019 at 205 E. 3rd St. were of 52-year-old Timothy W. Duncan, who is from Covington, Ind. Forensic work led to his identification.
Duncan's autopsy happened on Oct. 11, when authorities concluded he died from inhalation of smoke and soot related to a house fire at that address.
The fire happened on Nov. 11, 2018 - nearly a year before authorities found the body. It was vacant at that time.