(WAND)- Developing now, a loud boom heard across Central Illinois.
Details are currently limited at this time. Several reports have been made, saying people heard a boom as far as Jacksonville.
Other reports have come in from Springfield, Decatur, White Hall, Johns Hill,
some reports even saying they felt their homes shake.
Authorities are aware of the situation and are looking into it.
The Chatham Police Department posted to Facebook saying "We are aware of the loud boom that occurred a few minutes ago. We do not know what the source is at this time. It is being reported county wide and further. Please avoid calling emergency services for general inquiries into this as it ties up the phone lines for emergency/priority calls."
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update this story with the latest information.
