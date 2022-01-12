ROBERTS, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Roberts is requesting state aid to cover the remaining cost of emergency well repairs.
WAND News reported in December the primary well for the village was damaged, forcing residents to pause their usage except for emergencies.
Officials said the emergency repairs cost the town $12,336.92. From that total, $3,382.75 can be paid for from CURES funding from the state of Illinois. Village President Matt Vaughan has submitted an essay to state leaders to have the balance of $8,954.17 covered as well.
The Roberts back-up well was also damaged and not able to support the village while emergency repairs were made on the primary well. The village is proceeding with a repair analysis of the secondary well.
Officials said the analysis will cost $21,370 and be performed by Municipal Well & Pump. This cost is expected to be covered by funds received from the federal government as part of the Rebuild America project.
Further expenses to repair the back-up well are expected to be approximately $20,000. President Vaughan continues to search for grants to cover that portion.
