DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – SkyWest has filed a 90-day notice of termination of service to the Decatur Airport due to pilot shortages.
A shortage of pilots has been seen across the aviation industry and because of its impact SkyWest is giving notice of termination of service to 29 airports including Decatur, IL.
SkyWest’s filing would request termination of service in the Decatur market 90 days from the filing date (March 9, 2022) subject to Essential Air Service rules.
During the 90 days, the Department of Transportation will solicit bids from all carriers interested in providing service to the Decatur market.
SkyWest had just recently signed a contract running from Feb. 1, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2025, following a two-year term of SkyWest providing EAS service. The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order as the two-year contract was sent to end, and proposals were submitted by Air Choice One and SkyWest.
SkyWest will continue to provide air service to Decatur Airport during this process and until the Department of Transportation completes the selection of a new Essential Air Service provider, providing no gaps in service to Chicago, IL.
