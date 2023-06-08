SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Lucky Horseshoes pitcher, Matt Cruise, was hit in the head by a line drive on Thursday night according to a Facebook post from the team.
He was transported to Memorial Health where he is alert and in stable condition with family and teammates. The Shoes will provide more updates on his condition as they become available.
