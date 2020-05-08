SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A building that is home to a nightclub and apartments was heavily damaged after catching fire early Friday.
Crews said they responded at 6 a.m. to the 300 block of E. Washington St. for a call of smoke filling a second-floor hallway. When a second alarm was dispatched, responders forced entry and found the seat of the fire.
There were no injuries, responders said, as everyone managed to escape before crews arrived. Firefighters searched all apartments on the second and third floors.
The building took heavy damaged on the inside above the nightclub. There was heavy smoke throughout the structure.
It's unclear how many people were displaced. Responders had the flames under control in about 40 minutes.
A cause remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.