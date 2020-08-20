SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gill announced she tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Gill learned she tested positive Wednesday, Aug. 19 after she and her family got tested due to experiencing mild coughs.
Superintendent Gill worked remotely from home on Wednesday as a precaution.
She last worked at the Administrative Office at 1900 W. Monroe on Tuesday.
District protocol requires all employees reporting to work to sign in, do a temperature check and self-certify that they are not experiencing symptoms, and re-certify midday.
Superintendent Gill was following that protocol.
This office building houses the Superintendent’s office and Board room, and other departments including Human Resources, Teaching and Learning, School Support and Athletics.
Gill not recently visited any other District schools or buildings.
The 1900 W. Monroe building will be closed to the public on Thursday and Friday for deep cleaning and disinfecting, and employees will be working remotely.
Phone calls will be rerouted to continue serving employees and families.
The district said Gill had been taking all the proper precautions including social distancing, wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings.
She does not know for certain where she or her family members may have been exposed.
She has reached out to all individuals she has had close personal contact with.
The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is completing the contract tracing process.
Gill will be isolating at home for the recommended time and will continue working remotely as her health permits.
