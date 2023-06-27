DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — In January, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur announced that the hospital was seeking seeking approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) to discontinue the service of advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services.
On Tuesday, the HFSRB approved the application according to documents from the state.
Multiple reasons were cited for the discontinuations including effects of the pandemic, lagging patient volumes, and rising labor costs.
The various affected departments shuttered throughout the spring. The Labor and Delivery floor, which had delivered babies in Deatur for over 60 years, closed in March. Midwife Julie Brasel told WAND News that treating patients on the floor had been a "privilege and a blessing."
