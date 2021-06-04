MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said thefts of stop signs have become a problem in Macon County.
The Macon County Highway Department said the community needs to stop stealing these signs. They are inexpensive, but a missing sign could lead to danger at an intersection.
Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird said anyone who sees a missing sign should call 911. Dispatchers will be able to immediately determine the right people to contact to get a new one installed.
Anyone with information should call the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
