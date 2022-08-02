CERRO GORDO, Ill (WAND) - Inflation hits everyone hard, but studies are showing it hits rural communities the hardest.
A study by Iowa state university found inflation in urban areas like New York City and San Francisco to be about 6 or 6.5 percent compared to rural areas, where it's about 8 or 9 percent.
It's not been fun. It's been...one of the most stressful things I've been through," said Judy Tuvell, owner of Judy's Kitchen and Catering in Cerro Gordo. The restaurant went through a fire, the pandemic, and inflation all in a short span of time.
"It's just that the food cost is very high right now so profit margin isn't good," Tuvell said. Other companies in the rural area, like Clarkston Grain say inflation hits rural areas in options for employees.
"Our pool of employees and the people that we work with are is a smaller pool. And those people are being affected probably more than others, because of what they're able to buy. Don't have a large grocery store, a large gas station, that is able to provide more prices," said President of Clarkston Grain, Ken Dallmeir. He said they adjusted their employees wages to help them keep up.
Because of this, economists suggest trying to make sure you have some extra income or savings to fall on to keep up.
"So even if you lose your job, or you're not so sure what is going to happen. Well, at least you have something that you can fall on while you're searching for what a new job," said Di. Michael Osei, an economist.
Winter poses another threat as propane and petroleum is up, which some use to heat their home.
