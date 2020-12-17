DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is behind bars after a house caught fire Thursday, its the second time the house caught fire in a month.
Firefighters were called out to the house on Route 121 Thursday morning just before 11:30 a.m.
The Macon County Sheriff's office detained 28-year old Michael Dixon on scene, he has since been booked in the Macon County Jail on multiple arson charges.
The Macon County Sheriff's office confirms he was arrested in connection with the Thursday fire on Route 121. According to court documents, in 2016 Dixon was arrested in Panama City and charged with two counts of arsons after police say he was responsible for setting fire to a dumpster and vehicle.
>>WAND News LIVE report from the scene
The house belongs to Greg Hall. WAND News did a story about Hall when the house caught fire the first time November 23.
>>Crews work to put out Monday morning house fire in Decatur
That fire started around 8:30 a.m. in the chimney area of the home and caused heavy smoke and fire on the roof.
Hall did not have insurance for the house. A Go Fund Me account set up by community members had raised more than $2,800 for him as of Thursday.
WAND News was able to confirm that Hall was not home at the time of the fire Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.