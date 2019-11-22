DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A resident helped police track down a suspect who was firing a gun out of a moving vehicle.
The resident called police on Wednesday and said a suspect was firing a gun at him while they were traveling down Main Street in Danville. The suspect fired the gun from a front passenger seat.
Officers say the victim then began following the suspect as they were getting on Interstate 74. The victim stayed on the phone and directed officers to the suspect's location. The vehicle was stopped, and police initially arrested three people from the vehicle.
After further investigation police arrested 23-year-old Phouthasone M. Champanine of Urbana, on reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. The other people in the car were let go after police found they didn't have anything to do with the shooting.
Champanine was booked in the Vermilion County jail on a $200,000 bond.
No injuries were reported.