CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)- The suspect involved in U.S. 51 standoff posted bond on Tuesday.
Orsino Thurman, was arrested on Wednesday, September 15, after a standoff with police unfolded on U.S. 51 near Maroa.
Thurman was charged on 10 separate counts including one count of domestic battery, two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, one count of child abduction, four counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child. His bond was set at $75,000.
Thurman posted bond on Tuesday and has since been released from the Dewitt County Jail.
His next court appearance is set for September 28.
