DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Taco Bell spokesman reached out to WAND News to share they were mistaken when saying a Decatur restaurant was temporarily closed for a water main break. Instead, they said the reason for the closure was a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
Taco Bell's corporate office sent WAND an e-mail Thursday saying they had mistaken the Decatur restaurant at 1991 Mt. Zion Road for the restaurant in Zion, Illinois. The Zion Taco Bell did, indeed, close for a water main break.
They issued a statement about the Decatur restaurant saying:
“As soon as the operator of this Decatur, IL location was made aware of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19, the franchisee immediately began working with Taco Bell and local health officials. This restaurant closed immediately for thorough cleaning and sanitizing. Ensuring the health and wellbeing of our team members and our customers is our highest priority and we encourage customers to learn more about Taco Bell’s commitment to safety on our website at http://www.tacobell.com/safety.” – Taco Bell Corp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.