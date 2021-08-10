TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Taylorville Police Department arrest a car full of juveniles after a vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning.
According to police, in the early morning hours, approximately 3:30 a.m., a Sergeant on patrol observed a suspicious vehicle behind a shopping center.
The Sergeant followed the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle took off.
Police say that due to not knowing if the occupants just committed a crime, the Sergeant, per policy, decided to follow the vehicle due to no traffic or pedestrians out at that time.
Additional units were alerted and asked to assist in the pursuit; after several minutes, traveling towards the Palmer area on Rt 48, they were able to box the vehicle in and take them into custody.
The oldest occupant was 15 years of age.
Taylorville PD states they are familiar with the occupants from previous contacts.
Due to the nature of the case involving juveniles, police are unable to release any other details at this time.
Taylorville Police are currently investigating.
