COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A teen has serious injuries after a one-car crash in Coles County, according to state police.
The crash happened late last week along I-57 northbound at mile post 190. The 16-year-old female teen suffered a blown tire on that road, troopers say, before her 2005 Scion Coupe slid off the road to the right and overturned several times. The car landed at the bottom of a ditch.
Responders took the teen from the scene by ambulance. The passenger of that car, an 18-year-old man, had non-life-threatening injuries.
All people involved had seat belts on, troopers say.