MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The trial continues on Tuesday for the man accused of shooting a Decatur Police Officer in January 2022.
Joseph Williams, 24, is accused of shooting Decatur Officer Stephanie Vail. According to police, Williams had violate multiple traffic violations. The officer attempted to pull him over, when he got out of a vehicle and ran.
The officer proceeded after Williams on foot. According to the department, Williams shot at the officer. The gunshot hit the tension pole of a fence causing the bullet to fragment and hit Vail in the face and shoulder.
Williams was later arrested and charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a machine gun by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and other charges.
Williams, who is representing himself, has pleaded not guilty.
Related articles:
- Trial date set against man accused of shooting Decatur officer.
- Man accused of shooting Decatur officer pleads not guilty
- More details released in alleged attempted murder of Decatur officer.
- Decatur Police arrest suspect accused of shooting Decatur officer.
During Monday's proceeding, Officer Vail took the stand to testify against Williams. She detailed to the jury seeing Williams commit several traffic violations.
It was an emotional testimony when Officer Vail detailed the moments she was chasing after Williams. She told the jury she saw a muzzle flash and felt pain in her face.
The jury watched Officer Vail's body camera and dash camera video.
Tuesday, the trial proceedings will continue with several other law enforcement witnesses taking the stand.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.