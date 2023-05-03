MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A trial date is set for the man accused of shooting a Decatur Police Officer in January 2022.
Joseph Williams, 24, is facing charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a machine gun by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and other charges in Macon County.
On Wednesday, both sides announced they were prepared to go to trial.
Williams is accused of firing one gunshot at a Decatur Police officer, which hit a tension pole of a fence. That pole fragmented and a fragment hit the officer, causing injuries to their face and left shoulder, according to police.
Williams has chosen to represent himself during his criminal proceedings.
Related articles:
- Man accused of shooting Decatur officer pleads not guilty.
- Details released in attempted murder of Decatur Police officer.
- Decatur Police arrest suspect accused of shooting at officer in Saturday.
There will be a final pre-trial hearing on Friday.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.