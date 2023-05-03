Joseph Williams.jpg

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A trial date is set for the man accused of shooting a Decatur Police Officer in January 2022. 

Joseph Williams, 24, is facing charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a machine gun by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and other charges in Macon County. 

On Wednesday, both sides announced they were prepared to go to trial.

Williams is accused of firing one gunshot at a Decatur Police officer, which hit a tension pole of a fence. That pole fragmented and a fragment hit the officer, causing injuries to their face and left shoulder, according to police. 

Williams has chosen to represent himself during his criminal proceedings. 

Related articles: 

There will be a final pre-trial hearing on Friday. 

Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.