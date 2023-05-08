DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A trial for the man accused of shooting at a Decatur Police Officer started on Monday.
Joseph Williams, 24, is facing charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a machine gun by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and other charges in Macon Count court.
According to police, Officer Stephanie Vail tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle near the 900 block of E Clay St. when Williams got out of the vehicle and ran.
The officer proceeded after Williams on foot. According to the department, Williams shot at the officer. The gunshot hit the tension pole of a fence causing the bullet to fragment and hit Vail in the face and shoulder.
Last Wednesday, both parties agreed that they were prepared to go to trial. Williams has chosen to represent himself during the proceedings.
After opening arguments on Monday afternoon, Officer Vail took the stand. She told the jury that she attempted to pull Williams over for multiple traffic violations but he kept driving. The court was shown the dash camera footage from that encounter.
Vail became emotional as she described chasing Williams on foot and recalling the moments before seeing him turn around and fire. She saw a muzzle flash and then felt pain on her face.
The court went to recess after Vail's testimony.
WAND News will continue to follow the proceedings of this trial.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
