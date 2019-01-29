URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois has decided to cancel classes at the Urbana campus due to dangerously cold temperatures.
Chancellor Robert Jones issued a statement saying, "As you probably know, the National Weather Service is predicting historic low temperatures ranging from minus seven degrees to minus 20 degrees beginning tonight and continuing through tomorrow, coupled with extremely dangerous wind chills of minus 40 degrees and possibly lower. Although our Facilities and Services crews are working diligently to keep our roads and sidewalks safe, the extreme temperatures will create hazardous conditions."
Classes on the Urbana campus will be cancelled beginning with those that start at 6 p.m. or later Tuesday, Jan. 29, and continuing through the entire day and evening Wednesday, Jan. 30.
The campus will not fully close. The residential and research aspects of operations make a complete closing impossible, so staff members are expected to report to their respective offices or work locations, the Chancellor said.
Residence halls and dining halls will be open, as will the Activities and Recreation Center, the Campus Recreation Center East, the Illini Union, the Library and all academic buildings.
If employees feel they need to leave early or are unable to commute to campus, they can use vacation/personal leave as applicable.
In some cases, departments can authorize an approved absence without pay.