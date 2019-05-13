URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A package liquor tax increase, proposed late-fee increases on parking fines, and development proposals will all be discussed Monday at the Urbana City Council meeting.
The News Gazette reports officials are recommending an increase on package liquor tax from 1 percent to 2 percent. It is expected to increase revenues by about a quarter of a million dollars.
Proposed increases to late fees for parking fines would be added after seven days. There would also be an additional late fee for parking violations not paid after 30 days.
The council meets at 7 p.m. in the City Building.