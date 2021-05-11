(WAND) - A bill filed Tuesday morning could allow bars in Illinois to give you a free alcoholic drink if you get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Representative Michael J. Zalewski filed House Bill 4078 which would allow bars to reward those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the text of the bill filed, it would allow a bar or restaurant to provide a single drink of alcoholic liquor at no charge to the customer as part of a publicly advertised promotion to encourage participation in any COVID-19 vaccination program. The customer would have to show proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
If the bill is passed, it would go into effect immediately but would only be allowed for six months from the bill passing.
