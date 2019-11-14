SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reports a fourth person has died from lung injury associated with use of e-cigarette or vaping products.
A total of 179 people in Illinois have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said lab results showed patients had vitamin E acetate in their lungs. The CDC said of the 29 people tested all had Vitamin E.
This is the first identification of a potential chemical of concern in biologic samples from patients with these lung injuries. However, while it appears that vitamin E acetate is associated with EVALI, evidence is not yet sufficient to rule out other chemicals of concern.
THC is present in most of the samples tested by the FDA and most patients report using THC-containing products.
However the CDC,FDA and IDPH have warned people to not use products with THC from informal sources like off the street or online dealers.
“The growing number of fatalities underscores the severity of these illnesses,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We continue to work with local and federal partners to investigate the cause of this outbreak, and while recent results of lung fluid testing have provided a breakthrough in the investigation, there still may be other causes. We strongly urge people not to use e-cigarette or vaping products that contain THC, especially those obtained through informal sources like off the street or online dealers.”
Cases have been reported in 32 counties statewide.
The investigation is ongoing.