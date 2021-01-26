MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a vehicle theft, along with vehicle and garage burglaries, in Menard County.
The Menard County Sheriff's Office said it and Greenview police are investigating the crimes, which they said happened between Sunday, Jan. 24 and Tuesday, Jan. 26. They said a theft of a motor vehicle was reported Monday before it was found about two miles outside of Greenview.
A car burglary and at least two garage burglaries were also reported.
"The sheriff’s office and police department are asking for assistance from anyone who may have information related to these crimes," the sheriff's office said. "We are also seeking any surveillance videos, doorbell videos, etc. that may have captured video or images that are possibly related to these crimes."
Anyone with information should call Menard County Chief Deputy Ben Hollis or Greenview Police Chief John Holt at (217)632-2273. They can be emailed at bhollis@co.menard.il.us or gviewpolice@gmail.com.
Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (217)788-8427.
People are asked to always lock their vehicles, homes and outbuildings to prevent crimes.
