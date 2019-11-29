MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Vehicles crashed Thursday in the same intersection where a child died in a school bus crash, firefighters said.
The Sullivan Fire Department responded after 6 p.m. to County Road 800 North and IL-32, which is south of Sullivan. They said a pickup truck moving northbound on IL-32 hit a minivan heading along 800 North.
The minivan flipped and landed on its side, they said. One person inside of that vehicle was trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters.
They went to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment. Their condition is unknown Friday.
On Sept. 27, police said a maroon Ford Escape driven by Lori Samples, 56, was stopped at the CR 800 N stop sign before entering the intersection with IL-32. That's when a school bus hit the driver's side door of the Ford.
Samples and bus passenger Tyson Mendoza, 5, both died. There were 11 total students on the bus.
The Moultrie County Sheriff's Office said more details about the Thursday crash could be released in a press release on Monday or Tuesday.