DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Fair opens Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, commercial shopping and food vendors were busy getting everything set up for fairgoers. Jason White, Director of Vendors, said there has been a huge push in recent years to increase the number of food and shopping vendors. He told WAND News, they have secured more than 12 food vendors and put a heavy emphasis on commercial shopping vendors.
"We brought back commercial shopping three years ago and that is grown from five to like 25 right now."
One of the shopping vendors to return is Tammy Howell. She has been part of the Macon County Fair for the past 3 years, selling nickel and lead-free jewelry like bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and men's jewelry.
"It's getting bigger and bigger," the Decatur native said.
Inside the vendor building will be local businesses that sell various items, as well as art and demonstrations.
"It's really growing," said Howell. "We get a lot of traffic through here."
The Macon County Fair Board has worked over the previous years to bring the fair back to its glory days. White said the board worked hard this year to bring live music, harness racing, and fair favorites like the truck pulls, tractor pulls, and rodeo.
The added events comes bring more stands to grab a snack or favorite fair treat. Chad Hampton, the owner of Hamp's Concessions, is based out of Mt. Vernon. He shared his appreciation for the Macon County Fair and the hard work it took to make it a success.
"I hope it's a good turnout you know they work really hard to put these on."
Hampton said his specialty is the lemon shake-ups and funnel cakes, but if someone is looking for a bigger snack he suggests his ribbon fries.
This year, new faces joined other vendors on the Macon County Fairgrounds. Abbie Crackel, owner of Wildflour, said she was invited in the fall for a festival, so when she was asked to come back she didn't hesitate to jump on the opportunity.
"This is our first year and we are just so excited."
Crackel said they plan to serve hotdogs, hamburgers, breakfast on Saturday and Sunday, ice cream, and mocktails.
The Macon County Fair opens Wednesday, June 7 at 3 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and children 4 and under are free. To learn more click here.
