DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County will experience a few technological updates that will keep residents in-touch with their ancestors for generations.
The Vermilion County Board agreed to use some of the ARPA funds on updating the museum to bring more technology to the historic building.
“The first thing that popped into my mind was the fact that we can actually focus on something like this which takes us into the future.” said board member, Larry Weatherford.
They will create and design a database where all you have to do is type a name you're searching for, and all of that information will appear on a huge touch-screen device.
Weatherford says, they want to put the focus more on the veterans as people, and not wars and strategy.
“What we try to do here at the Vermilion County War Museum is to not talk about the wars and the strategy as much as we do the actual people. The people who were just regular people on the street stepped forward in a time when our country needed them and that’s why we have displays focusing on individuals. That’s what it’s all about and this really ties It all together and showing the fact that these people from right here in Vermilion County stepped forward and did something when they were really needed by our country.” said Weatherford.
Vermilion County Board Member Jerry Hawker has had his eye on the museum for a while now. Hawker believes the building stores a lot of information that deserves to be seen.
“We have two very historical buildings side by side here and I personally want them to be able to stay here. They have tons of information here.” said Hawker.
The museum also plans to record videos of veterans and their families so generations in the future can view them as well.
