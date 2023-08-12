(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Families experience double damage from second severe storm
A severe storm hit Christian County at the end of June, and a tornado hit a similar area just yesterday. For many families in the area, the second storm came just after they completed repairs from the initial set of damage.
C-U at Home men's shelter moving to Urbana
The Urbana City Council voted to approve funds that will allow homeless services provider C-U at Home to purchase a property on Springfield Ave. in Urbana for a new home for its men’s shelter program. "These are people in need, these are people without addresses, these are people who are a part of our community. And again, this is a step towards, hopefully independent living," said Urbana Mayor, Diane Wolfe Marlin.
Creamy masterpiece: 2023 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow unveiled
The 2023 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow is now on display in the Dairy Building. The Fair's theme this year is "Harvest the Fun" and this is the 102nd iconic Butter Cow. It may have rained throughout Sangamon County on Wednesday, but it was a moovalous day as state leaders and honored guests unveiled this year's creamy creation. The sculpture features a dairy farmer harvesting milk from one of her cows.
Local Boy Scout raises funds to feed people of Haiti for Eagle Scout project
A local student has organized a Packathon to feed the people of Milot, Haiti. Jamesly Jesse is currently working on his Eagle Scout project for Boy Scouts of America. This service project can be anything from cleaning up a local park to making benches in a community, but Jamesly's project is impacting a community in Haiti.
Timothy Bliefnick sentenced to life in prison for murder of estranged wife
Timothy Bliefnick, the man charged with shooting and killing his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty by a jury. Timothy Bliefnick declined to make a statement to the judge prior to sentencing.
Caulkins v. Pritzker: Illinois Supreme Court finds assault weapon ban constitutional
he Illinois Supreme Court issued a highly-anticipated ruling Friday morning as justices found the assault weapon ban is constitutional. Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) filed the initial lawsuit against the controversial law in Macon County where a local judge found the plan unconstitutional. Friday's 4-3 decision to uphold the assault weapons ban has Democratic lawmakers and gun control advocates across the state celebrating while Republicans and gun owners are disappointed by not surprised.
Local family celebrates fifth generation of firefighters
For over 100 years, at least one member of the Fleming family has served with the Sullivan Fire Protection District. The legacy started with Blonson Crockett, who helped create the department and served as the chief in 1920. He is credited with being the person who chose to purchase blue fire trucks, which the department is still known for now. His sons Dwight and Francis led the department, while his son-in-law Dan also joined. Now Dan Fleming's great grandson, 18-year-old Beau Fleming is the newest recruit for the Sullivan Fire Department.
