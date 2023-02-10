(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Fire in Neoga
Two homes were affected by a fire near Lake Mattoon early Monday morning. No one was injured but four people were displaced.
Decatur Man Shot and Killed on Monday
Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street in reference to a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Cameron K. Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds. Taylor was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
One Dead, Two Officers Placed on Paid Admin. Leave in Rantoul
A male suspect is dead after Rantoul Police said one of its officers was involved in an incident in which shots were fired. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man as 21-year-old Azaan Lee of Champaign, Illinois, formerly of Chicago. Officer Jose Aceves and Officer Rikki McComas have been put on paid administrative leave pending the case review by the Champaign County State Attorney's Office.
Vermilion County Bobcats Cease Operations After No-showing
Danville's professional hockey team has folded after failing to show up for a home game last weekend. The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) was notified of the decision Friday.
Decatur Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Woman Injured
The Decatur Police Department arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed another man and injured a 70-year-old woman in a nearby home. Around 10:19 a.m. Thursday morning, Decatur PD responded to the 900 block of W. Main Street for reports of a gunshot victim in the road. Anthony C. Webster was arrested for first degree murder on Thursday evening near the 1000 block of West Wood St.
Coroner Identifies Springfield Toddler who Died from Blunt Force Injury
Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has confirmed the death of a Springfield 3-year-old who was brought by EMS to HSHS St. John's Hospital emergency room on Monday. The preliminary autopsy findings suggest that the child died from a blunt force injury to his chest. No other information has been provided at this time.
