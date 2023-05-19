(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Hundreds gather for Moms Demand Action Advocacy Day
Just across the street from the courthouse where arguments on the Illinois' Assault Weapons Ban were being heard, hundreds of organizers from across the state held a rally in support of gun reform.
Maternity care back in business for Danville with OSF set to reopen birthing center
In 2022, OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center put a pause on maternity services, citing a lack of staff. On Monday, they announced the reopening of the birthing center in Danville, bringing back the labor and delivery program. Hill predicts the center to open on the first of September.
New mayor, Misty Buscher leads State of Greater Springfield Address
After only 9 days in office, Mayor Misty Buscher laid out big goals for the city. "It's time for me to be a change maker for this community," said Buscher. "That's what I'm striving to be. I've made a lot of changes over the past nine days and a lot of you are scratching your head and wondering why ... But it is my vision and my changes that I'm trying to bring to the community to make a difference."
Advocates spread alarm over funding blunder that could cancel summer programs for thousands of kids
Thousands of Illinois students are at risk of losing their afterschool and summer programs, all because of an error by the Illinois State Board of Education. "The second these students lose a safe place to be, they're at risk," Susan Stanton, the Network Lead for the ACT Now Coalition told WAND News.
Students from South Shores Elementary learn to fish
The Early Bird Kiwanis Club has been hosting fishing days for local students for a few years. On Thursday, the lucky school was South Shores Elementary, who brought more than 25 students, ranging from 3rd to 6th grade, to the pond at Fairview Park. Many were accompanied by their parents or grandparents.
New bill could make schools create maps for law enforcement to use during crisis
As the clock winds down on the Spring legislative session a bipartisan group of lawmakers are working on a bill which will require crisis maps for schools in the event of a school shooting.
Youth mentoring program hopes to curb summer violence in Decatur
A Decatur nonprofit is working to arm young men with the skills they need to stay safe, and out of trouble, as school is about to let out. Thursday marked the final day for the Street Smart Male Violence program.
Dozens gather at Champaign park to remember lives of fallen officers
On Friday, dozens gathered in West Side Park for the Fallen Officers Memorial. Community members paid their respects to the brave men who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Champaign Police remembered the lives of Ofc. Thomas Dodsworth, Ofc. Robert Tatman and Ofc. Chris Oberheim.
Best Buddies Chapter starts in Springfield
Best Buddies runs a variety of programs, from elementary school chapters, all the way to adult programming. The citizens program, which is what Madison Woosley started, focuses on adults. There are only 11 in the state, and Springfield is the only location in Central Illinois.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.