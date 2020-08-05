DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was shot Wednesday night in Decatur, police said.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of W. 22nd Place. Authorities said an ambulance took the victim from the scene.
A relative told a WAND-TV crew at the scene the woman is stable.
There is no word yet about what led to the shooting.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.