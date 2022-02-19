CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The 2021-22 IHSA State Wrestling Finals took place Saturday night at the State Farm Center, concluding what has been a stellar year for wrestlers in central Illinois.
In classes 1A and 2A, central Illinois wrestlers especially succeeded. Here are the results from Saturday's finals for those wrestlers:
1A 113 LB- Anthony Ruzic, Auburn, 1st place
1A 145 LB- Tavius Hosley, Unity, 2nd place
1A 182 LB- Grant Albaugh, Unity, 2nd place
1A 195 LB- Nick Nosler, Unity, 2nd place
2A 106 LB- Drew Davis, Glenwood, 1st place
