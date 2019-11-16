WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!

Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)
Week 6: Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley volleyball)
Week 7: Edgar Onate (St. Teresa soccer)
Week 8: Grant Ripperda (Wiliamsville football)
Week 9: Wade Jostes (Maroa-Forsyth football)
Week 10: Sage Davis (Mt. Zion football)
Week 11: Jonah Lauff (Pana football)
Week 12: Brittney Oakley (Warrensburg-Latham track & field)
Brittney Oakley has had a storied career on and off the track for the Warrensburg-Latham Cardinals.
This week she signed with Illinois State, where she will compete in long jump, triple jump and possibly the 400-meter dash.
Oakley has 10 medals at the state meet in Charleston with one more season left, and she also helped the Cardinals take home a history-making second place finish at State in 2017.
Off the track she is even more impressive, as the future accountant is No. 1 in the Warrensburg-Latham senior class thanks to her 5.0 GPA.