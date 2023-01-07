MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Central A&M took home the Macon County Tournament Championship Saturday
The Raiders edged out Cerro Gordo-Bement in a nail-biter 45-37.
The Raiders were led by star point guard Jilyan Burgener who scored her 1000th career point in the fourth quarter.
