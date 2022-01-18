EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Former SHG star Sofie Lowis was named the Ohio Valley Conference's Co-Freshman of the Week!
This comes after she scored a season-high 21 points including a season-high five three-pointers while also having two assists and three steals.
Her squad got the win that day as well 73-66 over Southeast Missouri State.
