CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - After trailing by 18 points at halftime, the Illinois men's basketball team made a triumphant comeback to defeat their in-state rival #21 Northwestern, 66-62.
The Illini were grateful to have Terrence Shannon Jr. back in the lineup after being sidelined for two games with a concussion. The Texas Tech transfer was back in his usual form, and contributed with a team high 26 points to help Illinois come out on top.
The Wildcats were led by senior guard Boo Buie, who scored 22 points on his own in the first half, outscoring the Illini's total of 19. The orange and blue struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 0-11 from three-point range in the first 20 minutes.
Something clicked in the locker room, however, as Illinois began the second half with a 17-3 run to cut the Wildcat lead to 40-36. Northwestern retaliated with a run of their own, only to be chased down once more by the Illini.
With just over three minutes remaining in the game, Sencire Harris finished a layup to bring the game level at 59. Minutes later, Shannon Jr. was able to get a layup to drop in for the Illinois lead 63-61, with 1:07 left.
A clutch block by Coleman Hawkins in the Wildcats last attempt to fight back, capped off a thrilling win for the Illini over their Big Ten foe.
The orange and blue return to action Sunday, February 26, when they visit Ohio State. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.