CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Today, big man Brandon Lieb announced via Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal.
Lieb is a seven-footer that played in 16 games this season for the orange and blue.
He played 95 total minutes and tallied 12 made field goals.
